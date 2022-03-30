Ex-Abia Varsity VC Adopted as Consensus Candidate for Ngwa Bloc

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The plot by the kinsmen of Abia State Governor, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to retain power at the end of his tenure next year is becoming clearer as the former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, (ABSU), Professor Uche Ikonne, has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Ngwa bloc.

This was made known yesterday when a high powered delegation drawn from different organisations in Ukwa/Ngwa under the aegis of Old Aba Divisional Forum converged on the Umuahia home of Ikonne to break the news to him.

The Leader of the Delegation, Mr. Theo Nkire, said that their mission was to tell Ikonne that he is “the chosen one” to fly the governorship flag of Ukwa/Ngwa under the platform of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Nkire, who is the first attorney general of Abia State, Chief Theo Nkire, said that Ikonne was chosen as a consensus candidate, adding that they would pay for his expression of interest and nomination form.

He said that Ikonne “has been tried and tested and we’ve found him worthy of the assignment.”

On the morality of planning for an Ngwa person to succeed Governor Ikpeazu in 2023 amidst the clamour for power shift to Abia North zone, Nkire insisted that there was nothing wrong with an Ngwa person occupying government house after Ikpeazu’s exit.

“There is no reason for anybody to clamour for the governorship unless he is from old Aba,” he said, adding that the Abia Charter of Equity was signed on August 2, 1981, stipulating power rotation between old Bende and old Aba Divisions and not the present senatorial districts.

Nkire further stated that the adoption of Ikonne transcends every political platform as far as Ukwa/Ngwa is concerned, adding that all aspirants from Ukwa/Ngwa extraction that had already purchased nomination forms irrespective of political parties would be asked to step down.

Those that spoke at the event all harped on the good qualities of the former vice chancellor of ABSU, saying that he would do Abia State proud.

The Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of Deputy Governor, Mr. Don Ubani, assured that Ukwa/Ngwa was ready to support Ikonne “whatever it takes” to make him the next governor after Ikpeazu.

Ubani said that the worst thing that chosen candidate would do “is to refuse” the collective request of Ukwa/Ngwa clan to enter the 2023 governorship race.

Ikonne, in his response, said that he was aware of the high expectations of his people but asked for 12 hours to consult the state governor, Abia Central Senator, and the members representing Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency.

