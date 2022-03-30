Direct DSTV, Others to Charge Per View, Senate Tells Ministry, NCC



*Sets up panel to probe incessant price increment

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja



The Senate on Wednesday directed the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and the Nigerian Communications Commission to direct all pay-tv providers to introduce a pay-per-view model of subscription as against the month to month prepaid model presently in place.

The red chamber also directed all pay-tv service providers in Nigeria to immediately review their bouquet prices downward in tandem with the prevailing reality of the economic situation in the country.

The chamber similarly set up an adhoc committee to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incessant increment by the satellite pay-tv operators.

The Senate passed the resolution after considering a motion by Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South).

The motion was titled, “Nigerians dumbfounded, outraged over Pay-Tv Tariff Hikes, demand for Pay-Per-View subscription model”

Moro noted with great concern the uproar by the public over tariff hikes, price increases by Pay-tv service providers on their bouquets.

Details later…..

