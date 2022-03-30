Buhari, Osinbajo, Fashola, Governors Shun Tinubu’s Birthday Colloquium

. Celebrant cancels event to mourn victims of train tragedy

President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola and almost all the governor across the country were conspicuously absent at the 13th Colloquium of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos yesterday.

Neither did the president, who was supposed to be the chairman of the event, nor his vice sent representatives or apologies for their absence at the event which was to commemorate the 70th birthday anniversary of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Only the host Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Abdullai Ganduje of Kano were present. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha sent a permanent secretary in his office.Senator Kashim Shetima, a former governor of Bornu state was also present.

As the invited dignitaries for event which was billed to start at 1.00pm failed to show up as at about 3.00pm, Senator Tinubu climbed the stage to announce the cancellation.

However, he gave tragic attack of the train traveling between Abuja and Kaduna where over 60 persons lost their lives as reason for the cancellation.

According to him, as a statesman and leader in the country, it would be wrong for him to be celebrating while the nation is mourning.

He disclosed that he would have cancelled the event earlier if he had been aware that a tragedy of such magnitude had happened place in the country.

Conspicuously absent were: Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun;Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola; former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole; Speaker, House of Representatives and supporter of Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, among other top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, present were: the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Senators Tokunbo Abiru, Ganiyu Solomon, Abiola Olamilekan, Musiliu Obanikoro, Ibikunle Amosun and the wife of the celebrant, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Others include: the wife of the former Governor of the state, Mrs. Abimbola Jakande, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien who was represented, Oba Federick Akinruntan, the Olugbode of Ugbodaga, former Deputy Governors in Lagos state, Princess Orelope Adefolure and Idiat Adegbule; Chief Opral Benson, the Iya Oge of Lagos; the Deji of Akure, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Alake of Egbaland the National Secretary of the APC, Chief Iyiola Omisore and supporters of the national leader from the Lagos chapter of the APC.

The battle for the presidential ticket of the party in the coming general elections has created bad blood between supporters of Tinubu, who has declared interest to contest the presidency and others who are yet to make their intention known but rumored to be interested in the position.

