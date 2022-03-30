ARM Commences Labs Innovation Program

The ARM Group in partnership with Greentec Capital Partners announces the commencement of the ARM Labs Innovation program.

Formerly known as LABS by ARM Accelerator Program and recently changed to ARM Labs Innovation Program, the program is designed to support ARM’s mission to fund compelling Nigerian fintech startups in the incubation stage. These startups should be poised to solve key problems in innovative ways within the financial industry and introduce ideas that transform how users access and consume financial services.

Through this program, ARM will support the selected startups to commercialise and grow the distribution of products and services.

During this 7-week Innovation program, each FinTech startup will be engaged intensively in a series of activities including advisory and mentorship sessions amongst others, all aimed at exponentially advancing the growth of their companies within the short time frame.

The ARM Group will make an investment of $50,000 (fifty thousand dollars) for 6% equity to each of the 5 selected startups and provide them with office workspace as an additional benefit to assist with their business operations.

