Akwa Ibom Committed to Effective Administration of Justice, Says Gov



The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has pledged to continue to uphold the rule of law and effective administration of justice for the benefit of all citizenry and stakeholders.Governor Emmanuel reechoed his stance Monday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Bar Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo Branch.Represented by his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, Emmanuel expressed his desire for continued partnership and collaboration between the bar and his administration for the promotion of peace, security and progress of the state. The Governor said, “The present administration is committed to the rule of law and to the effective administration of justice because it provides the best environment for impactful and sustainable dividends of democracy for investor’s confidence “.While applauding the NBA, Uyo branch for putting together the annual event, and the forward-thinking approach towards the development of the profession, the state Chief Executive observed that there was the need for lawyers to expand their practice space, based on knowledge and skill upgrade as well as diversification of approach.In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Ekaette Obot, who was represented by Hon. Justice Ntong Ntong, congratulated the hierarchy and members of the NBA branch on the occasion of the 2022 Bar Week, believing that the deliberations at the event would critically appraise the essence of the project and also make propositions of workable mechanisms to attain set targets.Similarly, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong commended the leadership of the Uyo bar for their steadfastness towards ensuring the success of the week-long programme, and acknowledged the contributions of the “bench” towards the development of the state.Comr. Ememobong called on lawyers to embrace innovation and new frontiers of the profession in order not to remain as tenants of development in their state.”There’s an emerging part of maritime law, which is critical to our people, state and as a country. It may even define our existence as lawyers in this jurisdiction and that is why we have come out here to add knowledge to the existing one because the worst form of knowledge is half-knowledge.” Ememobong added.Highpoint of the event was the official unveiling and launching of the 2022 Bar Journal by Governor Emmanuel.The week-long event with the theme: The Advent of Ibom Deep Seaport and the Prospects of Maritime Law Practice in Nigeria, commenced on Saturday, March 26th, and would last till Friday, 1st April, 2022 at the Judiciary Multipurpose Hall, Judiciary Headquarters, Willington Bassey Way, Uyo

