2023: Group Raises N67m to Purchase Presidential Form for Emefiele

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A support group for the Presidential bid of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has announced that it has so far raised the sum of N67 million in preparation for purchasing the Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Director of Communications of the group, in a press conference in Abuja, stated that the target of the group was to raise the sum of N100 million, which will be enough to purchase the form when APC affixes the price for their Presidential Nomination Form.

Benigna said Emefiele was the only one that his supporters are begging him to run and ha proudly associated with the President because they believe in him and in the President.

According to her, Emefiele is the man that the President can trust with the future of Nigeria and have peace of mind that the country will not slide backward.

She expressed appreciation to all members of the ESG across the nation for their contributions and noted that all contributions are free-will donations and that the group capped the highest donations from any singular member at N25,000.

“APC leaders, Delegates and President Muhammadu Buhari to choose this one man capable of continuing, consolidating, expanding the progressive legacies of our President and also leading our party to victory in the next elections,” she said

