VAR Ready for Epic Winner-Takes-All Clash in Abuja

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana was installed yesterday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The equipment saved Ghana’s blushes in the first leg as a penalty awarded by Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed, was annulled after the VAR confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho’s infringement led the Black Stars’ defender to handle the ball.

The VAR have also been tested and certified okay by officials ahead of the crunchy clash this evening.

Frenchman Jérôme Brisard will be in charge of VAR for the game and will be assisted by his compatriot Willy Louis Delajod.

The game will be officiated by Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi. He will be assisted by Khalil Hassani (Tunisia; assistant referee 1); Attia Amsaaed (Libyan; assistant referee 2) and Haythem Guirat (Tunisian; fourth official) .

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

