Red Star Express Confirms Auwalu Babura as New CEO

Chinedu Eze

The Board of Directors of Red Star Express Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Auwalu Badamasi Babura, the incumbent Executive Director (Finance and Administration) as the new Managing Director/CEO of the company.

The company in a statement said Babura would replace the current Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Sola Obabori whose tenure comes to an end on March 31st 2022, in line with Red Star’s meticulous succession planning process.

Mr. Charles Ejekam, currently Divisional Managing Director, Red Star Logistics, was also announced by the Board, as the new Executive Director Sales and Marketing. Both appointments are effective April 1, 2022.

