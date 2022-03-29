Provide Teachers Infrastructure for Nomadic Schools, NCNE Boss Urges Governors

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Prof. Bashir Usman, has appealed to the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria to provide adequate teachers and infrastructure for Nomadic primary schools in their domains.

Speaking yesterday at a three-day capacity development workshop on skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods for nomadic youths in Kaduna, he said the nomadic schools were in dire need of qualified teachers and basic infrastructure.

He, however, commended the Kaduna State Government for supporting the Nomadic Education Programme (NEP) over the years.

Usman said the commission has been making efforts to promote the delivery of relevant and functional skills to nomadic communities.

According to him, “A needs assessment was conducted in seven states, which are beneficiaries of the training, namely: Borno, Cross River, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi and Oyo States where participants were selected.

“The essence is to provide evidence-based data from 838 respondents for planning and implementation of the capacity development training for the youths gathered here today.”

Usman said the skills acquisition training is focused on skills like livestock and dairy development, fashion design and hair dressing.

He said: “The training workshop for our youths and other critical stakeholders from the states is very apt and timely.

“I am particularly delighted that the commission has at this promising moment taken a leading role in addressing the frightening challenges of nomadism in present day Nigeria.

“Our teaming youths are very eager to imbibe relevant livelihood skills which play a key role in providing food security and income to millions of families and their communities.”

Usman stated that in an effort to address some of the key challenges in the sector, the NCNE developed a variety of approaches one of which is the promotion of community-driven and need-based programmes in the area of youths’ skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods.

“Youths empowerment is of importance to both the country and the empowered.

“With youth empowerment, the future prosperity of nations is secure because these are the people that are the future entrepreneurs of any country.

“When they are empowered through need based skills, their societies become a good place for all to live.

“They will assist in the economic activities of the society where they find themselves and in turn, both families and the country benefit,” he said.

