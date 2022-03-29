Polaris Bank CEO Harps on Savings, financial Inclusion for Youths

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, has stressed the need for teens and youth in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of saving money early in life, to enable them secure their future.

Mr. Ike gave this advice while addressing students of First Golden Grace International School, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He was represented by the Group Head, South West 1, Dr. Abimbola Akorede in his presentation to the students, expressed concern at the negative consequences young people with little or no savings or financial investment awareness have to contend with. He assured that Polaris Bank will continue to sustain efforts aimed at promoting financial literacy among youths in particular, and Nigerians in general.

According to the top Banker, “We need to learn, earn, save, and invest money”. You do not save after spending but rather, you save first before spending. The idea of inculcating financial awareness and knowledge, is to catch them young through education on finance and financial investment so that in future, their personal and financial lives can be guaranteed. To achieve this, we need to imbibe the culture of saving, no matter how little”.

Earlier in her welcome address, Principal of the School warmly welcomed and thanked the Polaris Bank team for the support towards the Global Money Week program. She told the students about the need to be attentive as they have a lot to learn and benefit from the programme, in the immediate and long run.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

