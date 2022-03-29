PMS Gift: Lagos Socialite Sentenced

Steve Aya



Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu Chindinma Pearl, standing trial before Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare of the Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi, has been sentenced.

The Defendant who was earlier arraigned on the March 14, 2022 for the offence of distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as souvenir, during her chieftaincy installation party on the March 5, 2022 at Havillah Event Centre, Lagos.

The offence violates Section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

The Court in its judgement sentenced the Defendant as follows:

1) To pay a fine of N15,000 or 3-months imprisonment on the first count.

2) To pay a fine of N500,000 or one year imprisonment on the second count.

3) To pay a find of N500, 000 or one year imprisonment on the third count.

At the hearing of the suit on March 24, 2022, the Defendant changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the three counts.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Ogundare, held that the Prosecution had successfully proven the charge against the Defendant beyond a reasonable doubt, and thereby, convicted and sentenced her accordingly.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

