PECB University Partners Digital Encode on Quality Education

Emma Okonji

PECB University has signed a new academic partnership agreement with Digital Encode Limited, to commit their knowledge, resources, and efforts to provide top-class education to students in Nigeria.

PECB University is an independent institution of higher education focused on business education, which is inspired by the tenets of professionalism of its parent company, PECB Inc. – a world-class certification body for persons on international standards.

On the other hand, Digital Encode is a leading Pan-African professional service and integration firm founded in 2003 that specializes in the design, management, and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments, and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructures.

Dean of PECB University, Eric Lachapelle, said: “PECB University has built a strong reputation in the worldwide market for its expertise in academic degree offerings, and will ensure that our study programs preserve international standards.”

The Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) at Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, said: “We are exhilarated with this strategic academic partnership with PECB University and we believe the partnership will increase our capacity building drive to make Nigeria the Cyber security and IT GRC Knowledge Hub of Africa,” Adewale said.

