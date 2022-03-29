PDP Urges Members to Save Nigeria from ‘Underperforming APC’





Fidelis David in Akure

The opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday charged members of the party in the state to work beyond fissures and cleavages towards rebuilding and reclaiming the state and Nigeria from the underperforming All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party gave the charge at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s State Secretariat, Alagbaka Akure which was chaired by the state Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adams with Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Mr. Agboola Ajayi and other party leaders in attendance.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the said it observed that Nigeria had been driven to the precipice by the APC and that it is only a united, strong and forward-looking PDP that could rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

The communique reads: “That the party should leverage on its strength and the influx of new members to reconfigure itself and reorganize for unity and collective progress; That the party should work beyond fissures and cleavages and organise as one, towards rebuilding and reclaiming Ondo State and Nigeria from the underperforming APC; That all leaders should mobilize from the unit, ward and local government area levels towards the victory of the party in subsequent elections.”

It also charged the State Executive Committee to create a level playing grounds for all, irrespective of their length of time of membership.

“Members should subscribe according to their capacities by making human and material contributions for the growth and upliftment of the party,” the party added.

Meanwhile, former State Chairmen of PDP, Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, and Hon. Clement Faboyede, Member of the National Assembly, Hon Kolade Akinjo, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele and current members of the State Assembly, State Executive Committee members of the party as well as select leaders from the 18 local government areas were also in attendance at the meeting

