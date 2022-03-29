Osinbajo, Malami, Others to Speak at 2022 NBA Legal Education Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, are among distinguished guests expected at the 2022 Legal Education Summit being organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Legal Education Committee in collaboration with Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

The Summit, themed “Reimagining Legal Education in Nigeria”, is billed for Tuesday, 29th and Wednesday, 30th March, 2022 at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti. It will take a hybrid format (limited in-person attendance, and online streaming via zoom). Some 300 participants are expected to attend the Summit in person, while over 4,000 will attend virtually from all regions of the world.

A statement signed by Prof Damilola S. Olawuyi, SAN, Chairman, 2022 Summit Planning Committee, said the Summit will feature four main plenary sessions with over 25 speakers who will lead the conversation on transforming the legal education system in Nigeria.

Vice President Osinbajo is expected to declare the Summit open. Other expected guests and speakers include the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; President of the NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata; Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed; Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN; Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN; Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Deans of Law Faculties, among others.

The Summit aims to examine the journey so far in the development of the legal education system in Nigeria, and to chart the course for a desirable future built on pedagogical innovation and transformative development.

It will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders, especially Judges, legal educators, Lawyers, non-Lawyers in business, economic and financial spheres, as well as government and policy leaders, community leaders, experts, researchers and academics, to discuss, debate, and identify innovative pedagogies for the future.

“Legal educators worldwide are exploring new and efficient ways, to provide legal education that is better aligned with the modern realities of the market place. This landmark Summit, which is coming almost sixty-three years after the revolutionary 1959 Unsworth Committee Report, will provide a timely and remarkable opportunity for all stakeholders in the Nigerian legal profession to discuss the kind of legal education that they want for the future, the systematic reforms needed, and the innovative legal technologies that can get us there,” Prof. Olawuyi said.

The Summit Planning Committee said registration for the Summit is free, and attendance is open to all members of the NBA, academics, law students, and the general public.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

