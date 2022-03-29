OPPO Nigeria Launches A96 Smartphone Device

Emma Okonji

OPPO Nigeria has launched the OPPO A96 in Nigeria, with new captivating features that will enhance customers’ experience.

The OPPO A96 is equipped with the 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W Supervooctm flash charging, complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant.

Some captivating features embedded in the OPPOA96 includes the All-day AI Eye Comfort, which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light. The display now covers more of the colour spectrum, making image colours even truer, richer, and more captivating.

Speaking at the launch of the device, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager, Jennifer Okorhi, said: “OPPO Nigeria is indeed pleased to have created a phone that screams affordable luxury for their customers. The OPPO A96 is enhanced with features that will not only thrill our customers but enhance their daily functions. It has been specifically designed to accommodate the intricacies of their lives while refusing to compromise on its outlook. For instance the OPPOA96 has Optimised Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime. This simply means that you never have to wake up to an insufficiently charged device.”

