ON TINUBU’S LIFETIME AMBITION

It is no longer news that the national leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thrown his hat on the ring among the contenders for the president. There is nothing wrong with that. The history of Nigerian democracy cannot be completed without mentioning his name. During the dark days of military junta, Tinubu and other key actors or activists played great role in ensuring that the khaki men were pressurized to quit the stage and return the country to democracy. With the return of democracy in 1999, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the governor of Lagos State under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD). His political influence did not stop in Lagos alone, but swept through the South West region. Ever since, with the exception of 2007 elections in which Obasanjo used federal might to snatch some AD controlled states, Tinubu remains a force to reckon with not only in South West but also the country at large.

Notwithstanding, the Jagaban Borgu had at various fora repeatedly appealed to either traditional rulers, political groups or even the National Assembly to support his lifetime ambition. Abraham Maslow theory of needs put “self actualization” as the last to achieve in his hierarchy. Therefore, every human being wants to achieve it including Tinubu. Tinubu served as senator and governor. His eight years as governor of Lagos State witnessed massive infrastructural development which attracted thousands of investors across the globe. In 2007, he singlehandedly picked Babatunde Fashola as his successor. Currently, Tinubu remains the political godfather of Lagos and some South west states. He also spearheaded the election of President Muhammadu Buhari both in 2015 and 2019.

While Tinubu has all that it takes to achieve his lifetime ambition there are many huddles waiting for him. The first problem is his health challenges. Since the time he declared his intention, Tinubu has been reported to have visited UK twice to meet his doctors. While nobody is immune from sickness, at the age of 70, Tinubu health condition may become a challenge. Also, going back memory lane, late President Umar Yar’Adua’s health challenges almost throw the country into constitutional crisis. Besides, Tinubu is considered too old to lead the country. Former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and other political analysts have advocated a youthful president in 2023. Tinubu presidency will be confronted by running mate conundrum. Is Tinubu going to pick a Christian running mate or flying the party ticket with Muslim? Looking at how the country is polarized along ethnic and religion fault lines, Tinubu is actually in dilemma.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

