NEPC Harps on National Trade Facilitation Bodies to Boost Nigeria’s Non-oil Export

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has emphasised the need for Nigeria to embrace National Trade Facilitation Bodies (NFTBs) to drive the nation’s non-oil exports.

According to NEPC, NTFBs are very vital in trade facilitation, noting that in some developed economies, these bodies have become independent agencies facilitating trade activities across the globe.

The Regional Coordinator, South West, NEPC, Lagos, Mr. Samuel Oyeyipo, at a sensitisation workshop on encouraging private sector participation in meetings of National Trade Facilitation Bodies (NTFBs), said the workshop on trade facilitation is aimed at enabling participants’ access information needed to enable them appreciate the need to participate in meetings of NFTBs.

Represented by the Director, Office of the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Ms. Estelle Igwe, stated on the sidelines of the workshop that since the introduction of single window in 2003, Nigeria is yet to have a national single window.

He stated that the absence of a national single window is inhibiting Nigeria’s ability to maximise its export potentials to the world.

In his words: “The NTFP went moribund and because we are not party to any single window recommendations that is being developed, this IS why we do not have a national single window.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Shakin Agbeyewa, said the workshop is apt and coming at a time where lots of food products are being wasted at the farm gates.

He said the programme would avail participants the opportunity to understand how vital NTFBs are to boosting cross border transactions while also increasing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

