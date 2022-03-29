MTN’s Foundation Scholarship, A Game-changer, Says Recipient

Ernest Nwaokike, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and a recipient of the MTN Foundation Science and Technology Scheme, shares his experience how the foundation scholarship became a game-changer in his entire life.

Ernest was determined to be a graduate, despite financial restraints and he worked as a commercial motorcyclist on campus, and as an electrician during the weekends, to make money to cover his education.

Speaking on the impact of the scholarship grant, Ernest said, “Although I survived through year one with a first semester GPA of 3.9 while being a motorcyclist and a weekend electrician, I knew I could do better, and just then MTN Foundation came to my rescue. Upon getting the scholarship, I was relieved and free to focus on my studies full time and only engage in electrical work during holidays.

The MTN Foundation Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme was a game-changer for me.”“Currently, I am a Project Manager with one of the indigenous power companies electrifying rural communities and putting a smile on their faces. Each time we achieve a new milestone I see the impact of the MTNF scholarship as I may not have been here leading this team if not for the scholarship.” Ernest added.

Ernest Nwaokike’s story is just one of many positive experiences of recipients of MTN’s scholarship scheme. To further aid the development of the beneficiaries, scholars who have been selected for the scholarship program also have the privilege of participating in the Skill Up workshop upon graduation. The workshop teaches them the necessary tools needed to be successful in the workplace.

This year, graduating scholars were coached on project management by Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project management profession,The active steps taken by MTN to empower the Nigerian youth can also be seen in its Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme, YEDP where young entrepreneurs from the MTN’s scholarship programs are given financial aid to support their businesses.

Training and mentorship opportunities are also given to recipients of the YEDP program. The MTN scholarship is an annual scholarship award that recognises and rewards high-performing students in Nigerian tertiary institutions. It is made up of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme and the MTN Scheme for Blind Students. To date, the MTN Foundation has awarded scholarships to over 4000 students, valued at over N2.1billion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

