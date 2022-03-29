‘I Want to Save Zamfara from Collapse’

Onuminya Innocent in Gusau

A governorship aspirant in Zamfara State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mallam Abubakar Nakwada Gusau, said he heeded the calls to contest for the governor of the state in 2023 in order to save the state from collapse.

Mallam Gusau stated this yesterday in Gusau while addressing newsmen to declare his intention to contest for number one position in the state in 2023.

He maintained that Zamfara State was unlucky to have good leaders since the inception of democracy in 1999.

He said after wide consultation with critical stakeholders, he has made up his mind to answer the clarion call and contest for the post of Governor of Zamfara state.

“I have accepted the challenge considering the level of crises in the leadership institution and also lack of focus for sustainable development which brought serious setback to genuine development in the state,” he stated. He blamed the past and present leadership for not being active and genuine to resolving the social crises affecting the people, and also for nor setting a genuine agenda for the transformation of the state.

He further lamented that the insecurity situation in the state has influenced virtually other sectors of life.

“Therefore our priorities have been set by the circumstances on the ground. We will give maximum attention to solving the security challenges before any other.”

“Findings have shown that most of our people live their daily lives with just the barest minimum, where they are burdened with too many challenges to enable them to live a comfortable life,” he said.

On his agenda Gusau said he will stand firm to revive education, create job opportunities, empower youths and women and also strengthen the hope of the majority of Zamfara people who are farmers by reviving agriculture which in his views is in state of shamble.

“If you give me the opportunity, I will work with the Zamfara Rescue Mission to design an agenda that will truly respond to the critical socio-economic demand of the people,” he declared.

He thanked the mammoth crowd that came to witness the declaration, saying:”I appreciate everyone for the overwhelming support to me since the beginning of this endeavor. I can only repay this kind gesture by ensuring that, visible improvements are achieved in your living standards once I get to the government house in 2023 Insha Allah.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

