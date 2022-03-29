HYPPADEC Remains Committed to Reduce Youths Restiveness, Unemployment

Hammed Shittu

Hdro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said that, it is remain committed to reduce youths restiveness and unemployment in the hydro power host communities of the benefiting states of Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, Benue and Plateau.

The Kwara State Coordinator of the commission, Mrs. Mrs. Alhassan Hajara Ndaman stated this in Ilorin on Wednesday during the flag-off of the Youth Transformation Programme for the training of over 5000 youths in the five states that make up the members of the HYPPADEC.

She said that, the programme would go a long way of making the youths to be self reliant and thereby contributing to the economic growth of the affected areas.

According to her, “Youth are an integral part of any society, just like flowers, and they have important responsibilities to discharge.

“The youth population is an asset of a nation. They are the factor of national power that, if rightly utilized, can lead a country to the heights of glory and prosperity.”

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the HYPPADEC for the designing of the training of the youths in the state.

He said that, the development would reduce unemployment and providing the means of sustenance for the benefited communities.

The governor however urged the beneficiaries to take the adva6of the training in order to make them future leaders.

Also speaking at the event, the Emir of Pategi, Ibrahim Umar Bologi lauded the federal government for setting up the HYPPADEC.

