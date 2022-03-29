House Summons Monguno, Magashi, Sirika, Others over Attack on Kaduna Airport

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi; Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, for an urgent meeting regarding the recent attack on Kaduna Airport by bandits and how to tackle the current security challenges at the airports.

Other heads of agencies expected at the meeting, which starts Wednesday, include the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Department of Security Services (DSS), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Railway Corporation and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The House urged the federal government, through the NSA, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the IG and heads of other security agencies, to holistically intervene by setting up a Special Security task Force on Airports across the country.

It urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other security agencies to put a more proactive measure in securing airports, including a modern security surveillance equipment on the perimeter.

The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Chairman, Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, at the plenary Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Nnaji recalled that about a year ago, bandits attacked the staff quarters of FAAN at the Kaduna International Airport and abducted about 12 persons.

He noted that on Friday, March 25, 2022, there was a horrific banditry attack at the Kaduna International Airport, culminating in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He expressed concerns that banditry attacks on the Kaduna International Airport may escalate to other airports across the country if not checkmated.

He was also worried that no one is safe to travel by air if positive steps are not taken urgently to safeguard airports from banditry attacks, considering the international standards on airport security management as outlined by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Contributing, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, lamented that terrorists are now essential threats to the country and Nigeria is hemorrhaging.

He said: “As pointed out, this time actually is not the time to play politics or opposition or try to say you are in government. This is an existential threat to all Nigerians. It means Nigerians are on the run. It used to be cars that were attacked and (occupants) kidnapped by bandits.

“Now, they have attacked our airport. They started about a year ago; they have attacked the NDA and a few hours back, they attacked our rail line. Nigeria is hemorrhaging; we are under a serious challenge. It means that if they had anything to use against the aircraft, they would have used it. I believe we are under a serious threat.”

On his part, Hon. Onofiok Luke urged the executive, legislature, federal, state and local governments, to come together and proffer solutions and provide security for Nigerians, which is the primary objective of government.

“It is saddening that we can have a security breach to a point of infraction in the airport. It is quite saddening! We have had our train and our rail affected just some few hours ago. We seem to be involved in so much political activities as of present but there are critical issues affecting the lives of Nigerians. We seem to be involved in 2023 (general election). Those who used to go to Kaduna by road became challenged because of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna road.

“Then, the railway and trains came but they are being challenged today. Nigerian Railway Corporation had issued a statement that it was going to suspend the activities along that line. We were challenged some few days ago, for us to have an infraction at the airport, which means no way is safe. If our roads are not safe; if our rails are not safe; if our airports are not safe, then it calls for us to suspend everything political to begin to address the critical needs of Nigerians,” Luke said

