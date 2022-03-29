Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities, Kill Five Persons



Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen Monday evening attacked some communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing three women and two men.

THISDAY gathered that the attacks occurred at Nzhwerenvi and Kpara villages on Monday night.

It was gathered that three other persons sustained gunshot injuries, while a bus and scores of houses were burnt by the gunmen who also carted away some motorcycles.

The spokesman for the Miango Youths Development Association (MYDA), Mr. Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the attacks Tuesday morning, saying: “Our people have been attacked again and five people have been confirmed killed.”

He said that the attacks were on Monday night at about 8pm.

Bitrus said: “Three women were killed at Mararaban Tipper in Nzhwerenvi village; a man was killed at Kpara village, while another man was ambushed and attacked along Gero road from tin mining site and taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Three other persons sustained gunshots injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“A bus was burnt and several motorcycles carted away.”

The names of those killed, according to Bitrus, are: Talatu Benson, Talatu Danladi, Mama Danladi, James Yah and Adamu Amedi, while those injured were Godiya Danladi, Redzie Ive and Alheri Danladi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ubah Ogaba, has not confirmed the attacks, but residents of the villages said policemen have arrived the communities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

