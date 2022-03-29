Gov Emmanuel, IG, NBA President, Others Urged to Probe Death of Akwa Ibom Prosecutor

Alex Enumah in Abuja



Family members and the 2005 Class of Law graduates of the University of Calabar, have called on the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Inspector General of Police, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State and well meaning Nigerians, to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Godwin Ikoiwak, a legal practitioner and Prosecutor with the State.

A member of the family, Miss Nne Ikoiwak, surrounded by her late brothers at a press conference in Abuja, claimed that the late Prosecutor did not die of natural causes, and there appears to be a high powered cover-up of the issue.

Miss Ikoiwak, told journalists that contrary to claim by her late brother’s wife that Godwin died of asthmatic attack, the late Principal State Counsel, was brutally murdered by some persons.

According to her, the problem started when the family demanded for the corpse of Godwin, and discovered that “Bugzy” as the late Godwin was fondly called, “had severe bruises and injuries to his body. He had a deep cut on his left eye, his hands and legs had marks like he had been tied up”.

She said following the revelation, the family requested for a full autopsy with toxicology, where it was revealed that: “Godwin was murdered. He was bound, held down and forced to ingest a very toxic substance, a popular rat poison called Sniper, and locally referred to as Otapiapia”.

According to her, efforts by the family to reconcile the result of the latest autopsy with the earlier report of the cause of death, has resulted in a serious crisis between them and their late brother’s wife, and the Chief Medical Director at St Luke’s Hospital, Anua, that certified the cause of death as an asthmatic attack.

They told the IG that, “since the autopsy report was released, there seemed to be an upside downturn to the process of bringing these perpetrators to answer and give account how this young man was cut down in his prime”

They disclosed that they have made two petitions to the Police; seeking a proper commencement of the process of finding the cause of death, and bring criminal charges against any one who may be alleged to be responsible.

