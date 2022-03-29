Firm Earmarks €15m to Raise Solar Power Generation to 15mw

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) says it has set aside €15 million to achieve its plan of increasing solar power generation across all its plants in the country to 15 megawatts by the end of 2022.

Managing Director, NBC, Mr. Matthieu Seguin, disclosed this during a tour of the company’s plant in Ikeja, Lagos, intended to showcase the firm’s efforts towards total migration to renewable energy in its operations in Nigeria.

Seguin also revealed that the company spends almost N2 billion annually to run its Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants numbering six, n Nigeria.

Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Mr. Ekuma Eze, also called on the federal government to review the Nigerian Gas Master Plan in a way that will make gas more available to manufacturers and logistics firms to support the nation’s drive towards clean energy and environmental sustainability.

He emphasised the need for government to formulate and implement enabling policies that will encourage proper waste management and other actions that will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and environmental hazards.

Eze advised that government should encourage emission reduction by ensuring that more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations are set up across the country to migrate logistics companies to using CNG on their trucks.

