FCT FA Boss Charges Eagles to Dim Black Stars

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed has charged the Super Eagles to go all out to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in today’s reverse Africa qualifying play off for Qatar 2022.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Uche Nwudoh, Mohammed welcomed Eagles back to their traditional home in Abuja after a 10 year absence and commended the national team for their dogged and disciplined play in Kumasi, which earned them a deserved draw last Friday.

“I must commend you for your dogged display in Kumasi, Ghana because what you did was no mean feat. Playing against one of our eternal rivals with their vociferous and hostile supporters, respite that you went, saw and almost conquered but come Tuesday in Abuja, you will put the icing on the cake by grabbing the ticket to Qatar 2022,” he said.

The FCT FA Chairman also commended the FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Bello for the active role he has played in ensuring that Eagles don’t lack support in Abuja and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, for ensuring the Moshood Abiola National Stadium was renovated and put in good condition to host the match.

‘I must also commend the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello for the active role he has taken in ensuring that the Super Eagles don’t lack support come this Tuesday. With provision of 100 buses to convey fans from different parts of Abuja to the stadium for free, this is a massive statement of intent that all hands are on deck to ensure that the Eagles don’t lack in whatever capacity’.

He called on football fans to take advantage of the provision of free buses by the FCT Administration to throng the stadium and cheer the Eagles to victory.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

