Fayose’s Loyalist Joins Rep Race, Says Oyebanji, Oni Will Fail in Ekiti Guber Contest

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, in the government of Governor Ayodele Fayose, Mrs. Funmi Ogun, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains strong and united to win the June 18, 2022, governorship poll.

Ogun boasted that the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Hon Bisi Kolawole, would trounce the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, and that of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, in the election.

The former commissioner stated this in Ado Ekiti yesterday while declaring her intention to contest for the House of Representatives in 2023 to represent Ido/Osi/Ilejemeje and Moba federal constituency of Ekiti State.

Ogun, who hails from Orin Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, revealed that she had gone to Abuja to procure the nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest in the National Assembly election in 2023 with high hope of winning and give her people qualitative representation.

The former member of the State Executive Council said she embraced the well wishes, support and advice from her constituents to replicate the superlative performance she exhibited as a commissioner at the national level, saying the present occupant of the seat has grossly disappointed the people.

Debunking the claim the PDP has been emasculated with the emergence of Kolawole as the party’s standard bearer, Ogun stated that the party has a bright chance of trouncing the ruling party in the forthcoming polls.

According to her, “The PDP is more united and stronger than ever to win the election. We have a good chance in this election, no doubt about that. Check your records very well, the PDP government of Dr. Fayose remains the most acceptable in Ekiti State history.

“Fayose is the most acceptable politician to the Ekiti people because of his welfarist programme and ties with the grassroots as well as the less privileged. So, we have no fear for the June 18 election, because we are winning.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to campaign with. Since they assume office, it has been one tale of woe or another, the people are passing through pain, hunger and being pummelled by insecurity from every side, in fact it’s safer living in Ukraine now than Ekiti State, hence the ruling party will fail in this election. So, the noise that the PDP had had been weakened by Kolawole’s emergence was a mere cheap talk which skeptics will see on election day.”

On her ambition to be member of House of Representatives, Ogun promised to make the right sacrifices to give her constituents the best representation they deserve if given the mandate to serve.

She said: “Ekiti people knew my capacity to deliver on any task given to me. As a commissioner, I supervised the best projects in the state history which are the 1.1km flyover built by the administration of Governor Fayose at Okesa area. This project still remains the best legacy project of all time, others include and not limited to the governor’s office, high court complex, Oja Oba among others.

“This confirms how diligent I am at assigned duty. The flyover remains the longest flyover built in any state in the Southwest, and I will do better if the people could elevate me with their votes in 2023.

“Though, I am sure that they will support me because of the hopeless situation the current occupant of the seat has brought to our people.”

