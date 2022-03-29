Eight Persons Killed as Ogun Cult Crisis Spreads to Sagamu

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Rather than abate, the cult activities related killings in Ogun State, worsened as eight persons were gruesomely killed in Sagamu, Headquarters of Sagamu Local Government between Sunday and yesterday.

In the last one week, no fewer than seven persons, were killed in various parts of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, causing confusion among residents.

It was gathered that clashes occurred among cult gangs particularly, between Eiye and Aiye confraternities over supremacy battle.

The clash between the rival cult groups, got to its peak following the murder of an area boy popularly known as Tommy in Oluwo area of Abeokuta.

Since the death of Tommy, residents of Abeokuta have been leaving under fear of possible escalation of the crisis.

Though the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said 18 persons have been arrested, calm seems not to have been restored as there are cases of attacks on daily basis.

It was gathered that the Sagamu’s attacks started as early as 7:00am on Sunday, killing their targets.

A source said that one Akeem, an electrician was killed at Ajegunle area of Sagamu around 7am.

He said: “Akeem did not die immediately, but when they were rushing him to hospital, another bike hit them and he fell from the bike. That was how he died eventually. His intestines were coming out because he was shot in the stomach.”

It was also gathered that some of the victims were murdered in places like Soyindo, Ijagba, Ajegunle and Sabo all in Sagamu.

“There’s this pain of praying for the same thing for years and not getting response because we’re channeling our energy in the wrong direction. We want peace in the state, bring an end to this lingering cult clash, it affects everybody. Every street in Sagamu is literally empty,” another source stated.

At the moment, residents of Sagamu are calling on the police to put the situation under control.

Contacted, the Ogun State police spokesman, Oyeyemi, promised to find out and revert but never did before going to press.

Meanwhile, Oyeyemi had earlier threatened that the police would deal with all cultists in the state.

He said the command would also arrest and prosecute landlords harbouring cultists in Ogun, even as he charged parents to warn their children.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has also assured residents of the State that he would not allow some hoodlums to truncate the peace in Ogun.

Abiodun assured them that state would be peaceful for residents and investors alike.

