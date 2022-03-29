Constitution Review: National Assembly Transmits 44 Bills to States



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly on Tuesday transmitted 44 constitution alteration bills to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Olatunde Ojo, distributed the copies of the bills to clerks of the state legislature at a ceremony in Abuja.

The Chairperson of the Forum of Clerks who is also the Clerk to the Delta State House of Assembly, Lyna Ocholor, pledged that her colleagues would carry out necessary legislative actions on the bills.

Both chambers of the federal Parliament had considered and approved 44 out of the 68 bills meant to alter the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Details later…

