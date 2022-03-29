Buhari Writes House, Seeks Passage of Senior Secondary Education Commission Bill

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives seeking the lawmakers’ consideration and passage of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission Bill, 2021.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the president said the Bill seeks to set and enforce standards and provide the federal government intervention towards the repositioning of Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria.

In the letter, which was read during plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the session, Buhari expressed optimism that the submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House.

