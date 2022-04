Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Sequel to Monday night’s terrorists’ attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely.



In a post on its official Twitter handle @Official_NRC on Tuesday morning,the NRC said the suspension was due to unforeseen circumstances.



Meanwhile the NRC is yet to release information on the number of passengers injured or kidnapped during the attack at the time of this report.



More details later..

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram