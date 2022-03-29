Akeredolu Flags Off Construction of NDPHC’s Power Substation in Ondo

Emmanuel Addeh

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has flagged off a distribution intervention project for the improvement of electricity supply at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State, built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited.

The project is the construction of 1×2.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation with associated 33kV/11kV & LT lines & installation of three 500kVA distribution substation transformers.

At the ceremony, Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa said: “Looking at the technical details of this project and its benefits, an upgrade from 2.5MVA to 7.5MVA, I believe it will address two critical areas of concern to our administration in this corridor.

“This is another landmark achievement in the power sector. There is no gainsaying the fact that power supply is very significant to our individual and national lives.”

He added that Nigeria has had a long history of problematic public power supply but that the current administration was determined to resolve the country’s infrastructure deficit.

“Access to adequate electricity in educational facilities like Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, will certainly improve learning processes and the general condition. It will no doubt enable night academic activities, which are critical to academic pursuit.

“Also, illumination of campus premises in the night will aid security operations and discourage criminal activities. It will also increase economic activities on campus and its environs.

“With regular power supply on campus, students will have access to electrical appliances and tools like computer and internet facilities to enhance their education which will further grant them access to further educational resources online, improve their assimilation rate and narrow the digital divide through information and communication technology, ”he said.

Earlier, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, IfeOluwa Oyedele had said that while it is not the duty of NDPHC, since the company’s primary mandate is to generate electricity, the company intervenes because those with the mandate to provide transmission and distribution services “do not have the capacities to extend power supply to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

