Aero Introduced Four for Five Promo for Air Travellers



In a bid to encourage families to travel this Easter season, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, Aero Contractors is introducing a promo tagged four-for-five (FFF) promo.

The company said with this promo, anyone who buys four tickets gets a fifth one for free.

According to the Management of Aero Contractors, “To be eligible for this promo, booking for all four passengers must be on the same reference, passengers are advised to make bookings within the window period in order to enjoy this promo. The fifth ticket will be valid till the end of June 2022 from the date of purchase and it can be used at any time within the period.

This offer is timely for our existing customers and new customers who will have the opportunity to visit or spend time with their loved ones during the holiday season.

“We are delighted to introduce this promotional package which will assist our customers to re-unite with their loved ones during this Easter holiday season. At Aero Contractors, we are committed to making flying accessible and making sure our customers have the opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones every holiday.”

