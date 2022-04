ABCON Implores CBN to Reverse Ban on FX Sales to BDCs

Nume Ekeghe

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has solicited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) support in ensuring that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) continue to sell dollars to retail end forex buyers.

In a notice to its members, ABCON National Executive Council (NEC), appealed to the regulator to revisit the stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs, to bring lasting stability to the naira.

The group disagreed with claims that naira has remained largely stable and converging following the stoppage of dollar allocation to BDCs.

According to ABCON NEC, BDCs remain the most potent tool for the CBN to achieve its foreign exchange rate management.

“Our position to CBN is that our members should be considered in whatever mechanism of dollar supply to the end users as it is done in other countries instead of a total blanket removal from the market. We therefore reject the statements claiming that the naira exchange rate has improved following stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs and urge our members to ignore those pronouncements,” it said.

The ABCON NEC said it will continue to take steps that ensure that the business of its members are restored and operators continue their legitimate operations as is done in other parts of the world.

“We the EXCOS are not sleeping on our responsibility to ensure that our members’ businesses are sustained. We therefore call on all our members to continue to ignore statements against the BDCs and continue to give us the necessary supports in ensuring normalcy is restored to the market,” the statement said.

ABCON NEC said the BDC sub-sector is not responsible for naira exchange rate volatility.

“The naira exchanges at N416.25/$ at the official market. However, at the parallel market, where majority of forex is sourced by manufacturers and retail end users, the naira exchanges at N587/$, representing over N170 premium between both markets, “it said.

It said inclusion of BDCs in dollar supply mechanisms will help reduce the challenges faced by Forex end users and support naira stability.

It said that continued operation of BDCs will help secure over 15,000 direct and indirect jobs provided by the sector and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

