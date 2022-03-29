33 Export Lager Backs Super Eagles to Seal World Cup Ticket

33 Export Lager beer, the Official Beer of the national team has charged the Super Eagles to go all out to ensure they pick a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar tonight in Abuja.

Over the months, 33 Export Lager beer has solidly stayed behind the Eagles in their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance and the Premium brand is positive the Coach Augustine Eguavoen led team will qualify in style on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Galvanizing the needed fans’ support with its Let’s Go NaijaCampaign, 33 Export Lager beer has also been motivating the Eagles with the Man of the Match award that has seen the likes of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho pocketing one million Naira each.

Ahead of tonight’s second leg clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium, 33 Export Lager is making sure some lucky fans and loyal customers will be on hand to cheer the Super Eagles to victory and be part of the anticipated fanfare in the Federal Capital Territory.

Senior Brand Manager “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe, admits the crucial 90 minutes ahead of the Eagles cannot be toiled with, hence all hands must be on the deck to see the Eagles dim the Black Stars and soar to Qatar.

“The Super Eagles are very close to achieving their set goal which is to be at the World Cup for the seventh time and with 33 Export Lager solidly behind them, that lofty goal will be achieved on Tuesday,” she assured football fans.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

