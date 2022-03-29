2022 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Calls for Entries



Mary Nnah

For the fourth year of AWE, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos in partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation has officially opened the 2022 application for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a U.S. Government initiative set up to empower female entrepreneurs all over the world.

200 participants will be selected from the 17 states of southern Nigeria for the 2022 cohort. To support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, 50 female returnees will also take part in the programme.

Accompanying this highly competitive programme is the opportunity for the graduates of AWE to become automatic members of the U.S. government exchange alumni community, a conferment that grants them access to an extensive network of top and similar business-minded professionals all over the country.

Statistics have shown that women’s participation in the economy drives better global businesses, resilient values, economic growth, and sustainable development. The AWE initiative is an enormous platform for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria to access classroom-like theoretical and practical insights, expand their networks, and build sustainable businesses.

The programme offers complete business training through intensive and well-curated sessions facilitated by seasoned industry experts and business leaders on one part and access to the DreamBuilder platform – a blended business training course developed for women through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan, on the other.

In giving her thoughts on this year’s partnership and programme, Ascend Studios Foundation’s CEO, Dr. Inya Lawal appreciated the U.S. Consulate in Nigeria for the initiative. In her words “This is another great opportunity for women to participate in the economic and leadership space and we encourage many female entrepreneurs to apply for the program. This program is a game-changer for business owners. We have seen exponential growth in the businesses of our alumnae, and we look forward to welcoming successful applicants this year”.

The application link for interested female entrepreneurs to apply is now open and it is free. Interested person can apply via http://bit.ly/AWENIGERIA2022

The deadline for applications is 7th April 2022.

