Lasun Won’t Be Missed, Says Osun APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday said it would not miss a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, who recently left the party.

Yussuf had on Friday resigned his membership of the APC.

He was a former gubernatorial aspirant of APC in Osun State in 2018. He also aspired to be the governorship candidate of the party in the party’s 2022 primary election.

He submitted his resignation letter on Friday at the party’s state secretariat, along Gbongan Road, Ogo Oluwa, in Osogbo, the state capital.

Efforts to get the content of his letter failed as principal officers of the party had left the state capital for the party’s national convention in Abuja.

When contacted, the former federal lawmaker, who confirmed his resignation from APC, said he would give reason for his action and disclose his next line of action in due course.

But APC said it remained unperturbed, and would not lose sleep over the defection, adding that, in the last seven years, the former federal lawmaker did not add any value to the development of the APC in the state.

The party in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, also said the APC would not, in any way, feel the absence of Yusuf, noting that his defection was a blessing.

The statement read in part, “It is pertinent to tell the public what they already know that Hon. Lasun Yusuf is a ‘noisemaker and paperweight politician’ whose mind has left the party since 2018 after he contested for governorship primary election and failed and he has consistently been failing to win elections, even in his Polling Unit.

“Our party will show Hon. Yusuf that truly, he has no electoral value because, when he worked against the party, APC recorded so many electoral victories and the next election won’t be an exception.”

The party, therefore, urged members of the APC to stay away from enemies of the party who portray themselves as party men but were worse than those in the opposition.

