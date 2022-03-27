Fanning the Embers of Religious Discord Ahead of 2023 Elections

The recent creation of the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance by the Redeemed Christian Church of God to mobilise support for members who engage in politics, and the call by the Senator Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Council for Shari’ah to emulate the church, are capable of aggravating the current polarisation of Nigerians along religious lines, Vanessa Obioha reports

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) recently stirred the hornet’s nest when it created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance to engage members willing to be involved in politics and “mobilise support for them when required.”

The church, led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, revealed this in a memo addressed to all regions, provinces, zones and other levels of the church. The mission said the directorate was created for the political education of its members. The directorate, it was learnt, would also prod members of the church to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general election.

The memo dated February 28, 2022, and titled, ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ has the reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/MEMO/20/01/2022. It was signed by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor John Odesola.

The memo partly read, “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the Office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them when required.”

RCCG directed its parishes to send the details of its nominated coordinators for the office to Odesola within two weeks of receipt of the letter. Its Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, said the directorate would sensitise members of the church for active political participation.

“One thing I know is that we have a directorate on politics and governance to galvanise opinion and views to discuss issues as they occur, not only in Nigeria but globally, because as Christians we cannot afford to act ignorantly. It is to serve as a form of sensitisation (for those interested in politics) and to mobilise our people to register and play their own roles, collect PVCs. Those who are interested, let them join the political party they choose.”

Olubiyi further emphasised that while the church supports active political involvement by its members, it does not have a preferred political party. “As far as the Redeemed Christian Church of God is concerned, we don’t have any favourite party,” the official added.

Arguably the largest church in Nigeria with parishes in over 190 nations of the world, RCCG has prominent members and pastors in politics, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); wife of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Remi Tinubu; among others.

The decision to create the new directorate sparked varied reactions among Nigerians, with some accusing the church of God of pandering to partisanship, which many believed was an aberration to Christendom and its ecclesiastical norms.

However, churches have always been mobilising their members to always obtain their voters’ cards. They have also encouraged Christians with the fear of God to join politics in order to curb massive corruption and other vices that have stunted development in the country.

But with the sensitivity of religious issues in Nigeria, care should be taken not to mix religious and politics in Nigeria so as not to plunge the country into religious war.

First to publicly react to the RCCG’s decision was the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Mr. Dele Momodu, who warned the church that it might face a moral crisis if it supports Osinbajo and the presidential ambition he’s allegedly nursing.

Momodu warned that the easiest way to create trouble in Nigeria today is to attempt to mix religion with politics.

“Naturally, I feel that I owe it a duty to tell our church leaders, and our Church in general, the Gospel truth and nothing but the absolute truth. In the light of my relationship with the RCCG, this duty is even more imperative and compelling. I believe the leaders of the RCCG have laboured so hard to build one of the most formidable churches in the world. Nothing must be done to inadvertently cause a cataclysmic storm in the House of God.

“And the easiest way to create trouble in Nigeria today is any attempt to mix religion with politics. It goes beyond lighting the blue touch paper. It is like combining some highly combustible ingredients in a chemical laboratory. It is not just that the effect may not be too pleasant; it is that the result and consequences will be catastrophic. God forbid.”

Momodu reminded the RCCG that Osinbajo is not the only member of the church who might have an ambition for the presidency. According to him, he’s also a member of the RCCG with his ambition for the 2023 Presidency already public. Momodu also reminded RCCG that Senator Remi Tinubu is a member of the church, while her husband, Senator Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, has declared his ambition for the 2023 presidency.

Momodu argued that the churches should avoid anything that could further escalate the huge religious and socio-political conflagration already ravaging the country.

But the Executive Director, Centre for Free Speech Organisation, Mr. Richard Akinnola, described the negative reactions generated over the decision as mischievous and out-of-order. Akinnola, a veteran journalist and activist, opined that the criticism of the church was a ploy by certain ‘political actors’ to cause division within the “Body of Christ”.

“In the run-up to the 2015 election, Vice President Osinbajo was the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari, but to the best of my knowledge, Pastor Adeboye did not at any time come out to ask members of his church to vote for Osinbajo, who is a senior pastor in the church. Rather, recall that Adeboye actually prayed for the then President Goodluck Jonathan who had come to him for his blessings right in the presence of Osinbajo,” he said.

Akinnola noted that politicians of different parties, regardless of political affiliations, attend the RCCG, including governors Samuel Ortom of Benue and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa – both of PDP.

“So, it is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that the memo of the RCCG on politics was targeted at garnering support for the presidential ambition of the vice president, a clarification which the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Christian Association of Nigeria have made,” he added.

Despite the explanation by the church to counter whatever displeasure people have with the creation of the new department, Senator Bola Tinubu, through Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Chief Tunde Badmus, has urged the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria to equally create a political directorate that will garner support for Muslim ummah interested in vying for political posts.

Badmus spoke in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, at the Annual National Conference and Pre-Ramadan.

The religious leader, who represented ex-Lagos State governor, at the event, noted that other religious groups had commenced creating such a directorate that would promote their preferred candidates.

He also emphasized the need to support Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and ensure he was re-elected for another term, being the only Muslim governor in the South-west.

“Other religious groups have commenced political participation by creating political departments or directorates among themselves to promote their own. You should create a political wing among yourselves so that it will further gear your participation in politics. It will be a good platform to support your brothers who are vying for political positions.”

Tinubu himself, who has declared his intention to run for president of the country, urged the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in the country to emulate RCCG by creating a department of political affairs. He said creating the department would help to promote political awareness among the faithful towards producing a Muslim president in 2023.

While soliciting the congregation’s support towards realising his presidential bid, Tinubu stressed the need to ensure that Muslims, like other groups must ensure that followers participate in the country’s political process effectively. He disclosed that he would visit the council across the state to solicit support to make his presidential ambition a reality.

Many have faulted Tinubu’s call, describing it as the height of bigotry. They noted that having enjoyed massive support from Christians over the years, his request is not only divisive but smacks of ungratefulness.

They equally called on political leaders and religious organisations to avoid anything that could further escalate the huge religious and socio-political problems already ravaging the country. They argued that toeing this path would only create palpable anarchy that would end up in a cacophony and cause misery and upheaval to the people.

RCCG’s decision and Tinubu’s subtle sensitisation of Muslims are capable of fueling further division of Nigerians along religious lines. Nigerian politicians have by their actions and inactions demonstrated that they are only interested in their selfish agenda and would not mind setting a section of the country on fire to realise their ambitions. The use of religion as a tool to pursue their ambition will only worsen the threat to Nigeria’s unity.

