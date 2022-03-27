Falconets Beat Senegal to Pick Ticket to U20 World Cup

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory.

First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine was again the cynosure, scoring a brace, in the 8thand 19th minutes to denude the visitors of any hope of a dramatic comeback at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Sebastine cruised to a hat-trick at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies two weeks ago and was not to be stopped in the Edo State capital, whipping the ball into the net after only eight minutes to compound the situation for the Senegal girls.

Elegant midfielder Esther Onyenezide made it three on 25 minutes after converting from the penalty spot. However, just as they did at home in Senegal, the Young Lionesses of Teranga scored from the spot as well, putting away from six yards after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian box.

In the second half, the Falconets sat comfortably on the game and allowed it run their way, taking things easy and cutting off the few onslaughts of the visitors. Just before the final whistle of Eswatini referee Letticia Antonella Viana, Joy Jerry made it four for the two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up.

The result sends the Falconets straight to the World Cup holding 10th – 28th August in Costa Rica, and is a positive development just 72 hours before the Super Eagles go big for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja.

