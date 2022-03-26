Victor Osimhen: The New Nigerian Serie A King

Since joining Napoli in the summer of 2020, he has left no one in doubt about his preparedness to take Serie A by storm in spite of his first season being blighted by injury and COVID-19 . Last week, Victor Osimhen brushed aside what Super Eagles Obafemi Martins might have achieved with Inter Milan by becoming the first Nigerian to score double digit goals in two seasons. Little wonder Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti said the former Lille man is not getting enough compliments from the club

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen seems not to stop scoring as he continued from where he stopped penultimate weekend to score another brace against Udinese last Saturday to take his brace to three this season.

With that, the Napoli striker has become the first Nigerian player to hit double figures in two different Serie A seasons with his brace last Saturday.

With the feat, Osimhen also equalled African legends- George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Mohamed Salah’s record in achieving double figures in two consecutive Serie A seasons, while he became just the fourth African player to achieve the feat in the Italian top-flight league.

Osimhen helped Luciano Spalletti’s side come from behind with two second-half goals that steered them to a 2-1 victory over Udinese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to take his goals tally to 11 so far in the Serie A campaign.

The brace took the 23-year-old’s league tally to 11 goals after 20 league appearances so far in this campaign.

It was his third brace in the Italian top-flight this term and he has now achieved a feat former Nigerian stars like Obafemi Martins, Nwankwo Kanu, Ayo Makinwa and Obinna Nsofor were never able to achieve in Serie A.

Since he moved to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona from Lille in August 2020, he has scored 21 goals in 44 Serie A games.

Napoli manager has been singing Osimhen’s praises following his man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 win over Udinese.

Napoli fell behind to a fine Gerard Deulofeu strike midway into the opening period, but Osimhen turned the tide around for the hosts within 11 second-half minutes.

The 23-year-old then showed brilliant awareness to meet Di Lorenzo’s low cross with a first-time finish to secure all three points for Il Partenopei.

Only penultimate week, Osimhen netted both goals as Napoli claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win at Verona.

Napoli boss is aware that the Neapolitans are still in the title race because of Osimhen’s brilliance. And the 63-year-old tactician is convinced that the club’s record signing is even better than what people say.

“He is a footballer who manages to go beyond his limit,” a delighted Spalletti said after Osimhen’s last brace.

“When you think he is at his maximum potential, he manages to give an extra boost. He is a strong footballer, but you don’t push him too far. We don’t pay him enough compliments.”

Unfortunately for Napoli, Osimhen picked up a yellow card deep into stoppage time after a handball incident.

The Super Eagles striker has accumulated five yellow cards and will be suspended for his side’s next league clash against Atalanta after the international break.

Osimhen’s form so far this season has not escaped the prying eyes of some big European sides like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says he is ready to listen to offers for the Nigerian striker for €100m.

According to Italian publication tuttonapoli.net, Napoli are not willing to let go of their most valuable player, but De Laurentiis, due to pressure and demands is now willing to listen to offers but anything short of €100m will not be accepted by the Napoli boss.

“The increasingly convincing performances and goals of Victor Osimhen in the Napoli shirt are increasing attention and polls towards the Nigerian forward in view of the summer,” the website statement read in part.

“Napoli’s idea is certainly not to deprive themselves of him in June, but a lot will depend on any offers and also on the ideas of the player and his entourage.

“At what figures? The starting point will be €100m, unless the president Aurelio De Laurentiis will not even sit at the negotiating table.”

Osimhen is presently with the Super Eagles for the double header World Cup qualifier against Ghana as he hopes to compensate for his African Cup of Nations miss with an appearance at the Mundial in Qatar.

Former Manchester United striker Victor Ighalo spoke fondly on the achievement of his national team mate, saying he was not surprised by the progress of the Napoli striker.

“I’m very happy and I’m proud of Victor, I do communicate with him every time, I keep encouraging him that he’s doing so well, he should keep being humble, keep working harder.

“He has not achieved anything yet because I know in two to three years’ time this guy will be playing in the Premier League and going to be the best scorer because I can see his hunger.

“Even when we were at AFCON (Egypt 2019) he was bit frustrated he was not playing, he’s not happy.

“I told him Victor your time will come, I told him I’m leaving, you are the one that is going to take over this Number 9 shirt if you believe in yourself and you work hard, I can see your potential and I’m so happy and glad that he’s doing that.”

True to Ighalo’s prediction, Osimhen inherited the Number 9 shirt, but his dream of showcasing himself at the 2022 AFCON was a mirage after Covid ruled him out of the biennial competition.

