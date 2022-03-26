Updated: APC Consensus Candidates’ List Emerges

A list of consensus candidates of the All Progressives Congress has emerged. The list of consensus candidates seen by THISDAY Saturday night was signed by all the APC governors.

Top on the list is Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa State) who emerged as the consensus candidate for the position of national chairman. Senator Adamu is President Buhari’s preferred candidate for the party’s topmost position.

Other consensus candidates are Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Deputy National Chairman North; Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu), Deputy National Chairman South); Otunba Iyiola Omisore (Osun), National Secretary; Barrister Festus Fuanter (Plateau), Deputy National Secretary; ; Muhazu Bawa), National Vice Chairman North Central; and Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa), National Vice Chairman NorthEast).

The National Convention of the party is under way at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The consensus candidates’ list also include Salihu Lukman (Kaduna), National Vice chairman North West; Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo), National Vice Chairman South East; Chief Victor Giadom (Rivers), National Vice Chairman South South; DI Kekemeke (Ondo), National Vice Chairman South West; Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina), National Legal Adviser; Uguru Matthew Ofoke (Ebonyi), National Treasurer; Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa), National Financial Secretary; Suleman M Argungun (Kebbi), National Organising Secretary; Barrister FN Nwosu (Abia), National Welfare SSecretary; Barrister Felix Morka (Delta), National Publicity Secretary; Senator Abubakar Maikafi (Bauchi), National Auditor; Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River), National Women Leader; Abdulahi Dayo Israel (Lagos), National Youth Leader; Tolu Bankole (Ogun), Special (Persons with Disability (PWD) Leader; Barrister Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara) Deputy National Legal Adviser; and Hon. Omorede Osifo (Edo), Deputy National Treasurer.

Others are: Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe), Deputy National Financial Secretary; Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra), Deputy national Organising Secretary; Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi), Deputy National Publicity Secretary; Dr Christopher Akpan (Akwa Ibom), Deputy National Welfare Secretary; Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo), Deputy National Auditor; Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba), Deputy National Woman Leader; Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara), Deputy National Youth Leader; Oluwatoyin Opawuyi (Kwara), National Ex-officio North Central; Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi), National Ex-officio North East; Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano), National Ex-officio North West; Rt Hon. Agunwa Anekwe (Anambra), National Ex-officio South East; Hon. Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa), National Ex-officio South South; Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti), National Ex-officio South West; Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT), Zonal Secretary North Central; Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe), Zonal Secretary North East; and Barrister Bello Goronyo (Sokoto), Zonal Secretary North West.

Also on the consensus candidates’ list are: Lamido Mohammed (Gombe), Zonal Secretary North East; Musa Makafiya (Zamfara), Zonal Secretary North West; Mr Augustine Onyedebelu (Imo), Zonal Secretary South East; Ayo Afolabi (Osun), Zonal Secretary South West; Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara), Zonal Secretary North Central; Hon. Zainab Abubabakar Aiman (Gombe), Zonal Secretary North East; HajiyaHadiza Shagari (Sokoto), Zonal Secretary North West; Moshood Erubami (Oyo), Zonal Leader of Person With Disability (South West); Hon Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh (Enugu) Zonal Women Leader South East; Miss Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa), Zonal Women Leader South South; Mrs Yetunde Adesanya(Ogun), Zonal Women Leader South West; Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara), Zonal Youth Leader North Central; Jason Baba Kwagha (Adamawa), Zonal Youth Leader North East; Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano), Zonal Youth Leader North West; Hon Ikenna Anyawelechi (Abia), Zonal Youth Leader South East; and Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo), Zonal Legal Adviser South West.Others are: Hon. Ahmed Attah (Kogi), Zonal Organising Secretary North Central; Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba), Zonal Organising Secretary North East; Salisu Uba (Zamfara), Zonal Organising Secretary North West; Dozie Ikedife (Anambra), Zonal Organising Secretary South East; Hon Blessing Agbome (Edo), Zonal Organising Secretary South South; Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos), Zonal Organising Secretary South West; Barrister John Okoho (Benue), Zonal Publicity Secretary North Central; Azobu Innocent Itapa (Ebonyi), Zonal Secretary South East; Dr. Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom), Zonal Secretary South South; Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti), Zonal Secretary South West; Barrister Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi), Zonal Legal Adviser North Central; Barrister Dauda Chakpo (Taraba), Zonal Legal Adviser North East; Barrister Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa), Zonal Legal Adviser North West; and Barrister Mayor Ogbona Earnest (Ebonyi), Zonal Legal Adviser South East.

