Tribute to My Father, Pa Olabode at 80

tribute

Omoleye Olabode

Life is all about how well you live and impact on the people around

you. It therefore gives me great joy to see that despite the

vicissitudes of life, that you are alive in the best of health that God your creator has granted on to you

Despite the health challenges occasioned with this age, I am still grateful to God for sparing you till this moment without fear that many years ahead lies ahead for you.

As a father, I have known you all my life to be a very patient, grateful and a thankful man (thanksgiving). As a matter of fact, I particularly cherish your acceptability in the sphere of life right from your days’ at National Veterinary Research Institute

(NVRI) to the market, church and other public spaces. In general, it has been stable, accepted and appreciated by people you come across both the young and old.

Interestingly, as a good footballer back then, you were very “hot” and popular in the Old Western Region, leading to your invitation to play

for many clubs in the Western part of Nigeria and eventual call to be part of the Nigerian National team. You equally displayed these skills in soccer when you arrived at the NVRI in Vom , Plateau state. You also attain huge success in your civil service career by retiring as the Head of Works Department at NVRI without any blemish.

No doubt your discipline which has shaped us (your offspring’s) to become what we are today, cannot be forgotten. Or how can one talk about our neatness and promptness to church activities without falling back on what we learnt from you.

I celebrate you everyday and not just your birthday for many reasons which is why you remain eternal in my heart

Your faithfulness to our late mother in life and death, your sacrifice not to further your education due to paucity of funds for your late brother to be educated which gave him an opportunity to rise to the position of a renowned scientist and Provost is legendary. It was not easy indeed

I have not also forgotten the way you juggled and struggled to ensure that your children received the best of education. I know how you shower me with prayers each time I achieve any academic feat culminating in my recent award of PhD. To you, education is the key and you never failed to imbibe that spirit and the best habit of reading and avoiding the temptation of short cut to success in education and life. Daily, no matter the challenge you wake up to pray for your children and also retire for the day with prayers. Despite physical and other challenges, you have remained calm as a

Choirmaster, church worker, counselor and a community leader worthy of emulation.

You may not believe it that I have been receiving many phone calls, letters and presents from friends, associates, family and institutions wishing you a wonderful and peaceful celebration of life at the age of 80 years. I have been bombarded by your former colleagues at the

Veterinary Institute and neighbours in Plateau state, even their children still remind me of your love for all no matter the tribe, tongue and religion. Indeed, as people say, it can only be the Almighty God.

Such accolades, remembrance and rare privilege to others may not be enough, but you are always appreciative and grateful to all who accord you such honour no matter the circumstance you find yourself.

I must thank the Almighty God for giving you this opportunity to achieve this milestone and equally giving you the grace for this day and many more ahead in the land of the living. Ti Oluwa nile ati Ekunr

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

