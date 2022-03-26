The Voice Nigeria Season 4 Kicks off with a Twist

The Voice Nigeria has again added a new twist to the show this season. In the surprise twist, producers of the talent show, just days after closing online registrations, have announced The Voice Train – a physical activation that comprises live auditions of shortlisted talents and funfair activities for their friends, family and fans.

The Voice Train which started on the 22nd of March, 2022 is set to hit 3 cities across Nigeria. The newly added direction of events on the show is the first of its kind in the show’s history and would run across 3 cities (Abuja, Port Harcourt & Lagos) with its first initial stop at Abuja. The physical audition is an opportunity to meet the talents and shortlist them for the signature blind audition.

Without a doubt, the new turn of events on the show can be said to be one out of many ways by which the international talent show would be delivering its promise on quality and better entertainment this season, as The Voice Train is focused on increasing excitement and driving interactions with their audience and fans, physically and offline.

The Voice Nigeria season 4 continues to exceed previous seasons with the additional and exciting activities introduced to the show. There is definitely a lot to look forward to this season as promised by the organizers and producers of the show as there is still much exciting and thrilling news to be shared.

The Voice Nigeria Season 4 is a singing competition television series that employs four coaches who critique artists’ performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season. The popular show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain global recognition and collaborations.

This year’s episodes would be entirely produced by Unity 1 Limited in collaboration with Fame TV while partnering with ITV and YouTube. The Voice Nigeria Season 3, with all its excitement, was produced for the first time in Nigeria by Livespot360 and UN1TY Limited.

