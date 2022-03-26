Pandemonium as Suspected Cultists Kill Rival Gang Member

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Pandemonium broke out in Oluwo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, following the killing of a popular area boy known as Tommy by suspected cultists.

The deceased, according to reports, was reportedly killed late Thursday in the Panseke area of the state capital.

Tommy as he was popularly called, was said to have been hacked to death with either an axe or a machete, going by the cuts on his lifeless body.

It was gathered that Tommy, must have been killed by members of the Aiye confraternity, as many rumoured him to be of the rival Eiye cult group.

Sequel to the killing of Tommy, tension gripped residents of Oluwo over fear of possible reprisal attacks.

Many shops and residential buildings were under lock and key in the students’ populated environment.

Some residents have also deserted the area as some people have vacated their residence to seek refuge elsewhere.

Confirming the situation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, for Ogun State Command, described the incident as a cult clash.

Oyeyemi said 18 persons had been arrested in connection with the killing of Tommy.

He enjoined residents of the area not to panic, saying police were on top of the situation.

“It was a cult clash and the cultists killed one of them last night around Panseke. 18 suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The people need not to fear. We have deployed policemen to the area. We are on top of the situation,” Oyeyemi said.

