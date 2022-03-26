Osinbajo, Tinubu, Emefiele, Amaechi’s Posters Flood Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The banners, poster and billboards of key political figures believed to have interest in picking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been placed in strategic places in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja ahead of the convention holds today.

The personalities whose pictures were displayed conspicuously in the banners, posters and billboards included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

One of the banners showing the minister along Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway read: “Amaechi: Our Hope 2023”.

The billboards of Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were also seen along the Airport Expressway. Also seen were APC national chairmanship aspirants’ posters, including those of Abdullaziz Yari and Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).

The billboards of former governors of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, as well as those of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, were placed in other strategic locations in the FCT.

The posters were also conspicuosly displayed around the APC convention ground at Eagle Square, Abuja

Also several first term governors used the occasion to display posters of their campaigns for second term in office

Several posters and banners of Lagos, Osun, and Ogun governors were on display, while posters of governorship candidates of Ekiti and others were also seen.

Tinubu campaign posters for presidential ticket of APC dominated most viable corners of the Eagle Square.

