Oshiomhole Arrives Convention Ground amid Cheers from APC Members

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, stole the show at the APC national convention when he walked into Eagle Square amid cheers by party faithful.

The former APC national chairman was seen dressed in his usual labour uniform, escorted by his supporters.

Oshiomhole danced to the admiration of delegates who chanted “Oshobaba”, “Oshioquake” and showered him with encomium.

Fielding questions from journalists, Oshiomhole said God had shamed few enemies of the party who wanted to cause confusion in the party.

He said that the convention was holding today, was a sign that God was at work.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

