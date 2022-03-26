Olise Provisionally Cap-tied to France after Competitive Debut for U21s

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise became provisionally cap-tied to the France on Thursday night, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Having played two non-binding games for France U18s at the Toulon Tournament in 2019, Olise hopped off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Sofiane Diop for his first competitive appearance for France U21s as they defeated Faroe Islands 2-1 in a 2023 European Championship qualifier.

The Reading academy product supplied the cross which led to France U21s second goal – an own goal scored by Aki Johannessen in the 82nd minute.

Olise has to submit to FIFA an application for a one-time change of association should he decide to represent the Nigerian national team in future, provided that he is not capped at senior level for France in a competitive match.

The 20-year-old qualifies to represent Nigeria through his father, Algeria and France through his mother, as well as England where he was born.

Olise had been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation and was named in an expanded squad for the Super Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho a year ago.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick, through a proxy, sounded him out about playing for the Super Eagles but he gave a negative answer, prior to accepting a call-up from the French Football Federation this month.

Olise is the second player of Nigerian descent provisionally cap-tied to France in recent years, following in the footsteps of AC Ajaccio defender Temitope Akinjogunla, who represented France at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

