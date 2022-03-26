Obi Urges Nigerians to Review Political Leadership Selection Process

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to review the political leadership selection process in the country, saying that until Nigerians begin to focus on character, integrity, competence and capacity, the political future of the country would remain bleak.

Obi made the call at the 4th Annual General Lecture of Freedom Online held in Lagos recently, themed ‘Nigeria’s Political Indices: Bright or Bleak Future?’ He restated that leadership failure in the country remains the bane of Nigeria’s development, arguing that intangible assets, law and order, character, capacity and integrity of leaders are critical components of growth of any nation.

He urged Nigerians to always ask pertinent questions about the character of intending political leaders, urging those who have not created and managed wealth before should not have wealth of the nation entrusted to them.

“We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political position in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he doing? How has he managed wealth and other leadership positions? These are critical questions we need to ask to be sure we are selecting capable hands for our dear country,” Obi said.

Obi maintained that the greatest investment any nation can make is the investment in the people. He insisted that while structural development is important, human development is more important and should be prioritised by any visionary government.

He reminded Nigerians how important the 2023 elections are and why they must ensure that the right crop of leaders are elected into office. “It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments, and voted a truly Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure integrated development of the nation,” Obi concluded.

