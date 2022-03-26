Jedy-Agba Rallies Support for C’River APC, Cautions against Division

Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has called on stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State to work together to save the party from collapse.

Jedy-Agba, who stated this in a statement issued in Abuja recently noted that he is not comfortable with the tension generated in the party over the National Working Committee positions zoned to the state, as well as the Abuja Court ruling that sacked some APC lawmakers over defection.

He maintained that he is optimistic that if relevant stakeholders get more involved in critical party decisions, there would be little room for the issues currently threatening peace in the party.

While calling on the leadership of the party in the state to always consult widely in managing affairs of the party, he added that he is deeply concerned about the recent happenings and pledged to give necessary support within his capacity to bring the needed stability in Cross River State.

According to him, “I’m deeply concerned about the recent happenings in our great party in Cross River State. We have worked hard collectively to come out of the crisis that affected our performance in the last general elections. We cannot return to the old days.”

The minister noted that “we cannot run away from the fact that a lot of people are dissatisfied with recent happenings in the party and I think this is largely due to the inability of the leadership in the state to consult widely.

“Party politics is not a one-man-show. Everybody counts. The leadership must consult stakeholders and it shouldn’t just be those resident in the state. Leaders within and outside the state should be carried along, especially when taking critical decisions that affect the party,” he pointed out.

According to him, “Today, the party, despite successfully producing Wards, Chapters and State Executive members through consensus has not been able to reach consensus on the National Working Committee positions zoned to the state. This is happening because a lot of people feel sidelined.”

The minister lamented that “Yesterday, there was another disturbing report that a High Court ruling has sacked 20 of our lawmakers for defecting to our party. Many faithful were not even aware that our lawmakers were taken to court on this issue. It’s about time we begin to confront these issues with the principle of collectivism void of individualism.”

On the way forward, Jedy-Agba appealed to everybody to “come together because we cannot allow APC go down in the state. We need to put our house together, begin to meet more often to discuss sincerely about our party before we enter the electioneering period.”

