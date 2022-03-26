Hagher Urges PDP to Pick Saraki as Consensus Candidate



By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Mexico, Prof. Iorwuese Hagher, has enjoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, as its concensus presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Hagher, who stated this in Jalingo on Thursday while ddressing journalists, noted that a leader of Saraki’s pedigree is what Nigeria needs to rescue it from total collapse.

Hagher, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Advocacy Campaign Committee for the former Senate President, was in Taraba for a meeting with the leadership of the PDP ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Other members of the committee include a former governor of Kwara State, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi, and Alhaji Ahmadu Musa, former Kogi State SSG and member of House of Representatives, as well as Alhaji Aliyu Maigari, Mallam Sherif Abdullahi and Hajia Hauwa Bukar.

According to him, “Saraki is the most suitable for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. He has the pedigree and has been naturally groomed and prepared for the job. Besides, he’s young and energetic. PDP should adopt him as its consensus candidate.”

Hagher stated that Nigeria is currently sinking in all ramifications and needed a compulsory rescue to save the future of the upcoming generation.

He maintained that Saraki, having been governor of Kwara State for eight years and Senate President for four years, has both executive and legislative experience needed to reverse the country’s dwindling fortunes and move it forward.

He further maintained that with Saraki’s background, he is in a better position to unite the country across ethnic and religious divides due to his acceptability across the country.

“The current situation of Nigeria needs a compulsory rescue to save the country from total collapse. The country is sinking and requires urgent intervention. We need to get Nigeria working again.

“Dr. Bukola Saraki is passionate about the country; he is the best option for Nigeria to bounce back to her greatness. He has proven his leadership qualities and passion to serve the country, as a two-term governor of Kwara State and as Senate president.

“His antecedent is a proof that Nigeria’s economy would be revived and transformed to its zenith if given the mandate to serve.

“And I can tell you that PDP is desirous of winning the presidential seat and it’s not just working towards a consensus candidate but it’s working towards producing the best candidate like Saraki that would win election and wipe away the tears on the faces of Nigerians,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

