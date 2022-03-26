Gov Emmanuel Swears-in 6 New Commissioners, Tasks Them to Ensure Government Lands Safely

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday, swore-in six new commissioners to replace those relieved of their appointments due to political engagements in 2023.

The newly sworn-in commissioners were urged to bring in tangible values to enable his administration to land well and safely at the end of the tenure.

Governor Emmanuel had recently relieved six members of his executive council with political ambition to enable them pursue their dreams.

The sworn-in commissioners were cleared Thursday after being screened by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking shortly after administering Oath of Office to the new commissioners, the governor said the six joined his team at a very critical moment when his administration was having much to deliver to Akwa Ibom people

He charged the new team members to imitate Jesus’ disciples by putting the interest of Akwa Ibom people ahead of personal interests.

“This is another call to duty. From your CVs, it is obvious that you are combat ready. Give preference to Akwa Ibom people, do not place your personal interest above the interest of the people. You are coming at a time we have much to deliver. Bring your very best to make sure we land well and safely,” he said.

Speaking on the need for political aspirants to remain peaceful during the electioneering, Emmanuel reasoned that any person whose intention is to render service to the people would not approach such aspiration with violence.

He cautioned that no individual’s ambition is worth more than the peace of over seven million Akwa Ibom people.

“Let us play politics with understanding and fear of God. Whoever is opting to serve would never do so through violence, bloodshed and fetish oath.

“We have total zero tolerance for violence. Trying to pull another man down does not qualify you, we can do it more cleaner and peaceful than ever before. Let us know that the ambition of one man is nothing compared to the peace of over seven million Akwa Ibom people,” he cautioned.

The six new Exco members sworn-in and their LGAs include; Dr. Bassey B. Okon – Itu, Offiong S. Offoh – Ini, Enefiok Isaac – Ikot Ekpene, Iniobong Ekong – Nsit Ubium, Bob Emem – Onna and Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh – Essien Udim

